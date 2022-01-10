Brokerages Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.31. AdaptHealth posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AHCO. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 50,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 50.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AHCO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.76. 15,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,320. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -95.73, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

