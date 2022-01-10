Brokerages Anticipate Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Brokerages expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to report $12.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Cellectis reported sales of $15.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $61.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $66.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $79.20 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $168.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLLS. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of CLLS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.92. 231,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,378. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $360.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter worth about $2,212,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 10.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 180.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 119,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 104.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

