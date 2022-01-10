Brokerages Anticipate DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Will Post Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to report ($1.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the lowest is ($1.31). DarioHealth reported earnings per share of ($1.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($4.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.00). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

In other DarioHealth news, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $83,202.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Erez Raphael sold 30,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $577,957.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,454 shares of company stock worth $1,482,518 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 65,167.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 735,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRIO stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.28.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

