Brokerages Anticipate Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to Post $0.42 EPS

Equities analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Envista reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 357.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Envista by 69.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Envista by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Envista during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at about $99,000.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $44.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.87.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

