Brokerages Anticipate Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Whole Earth Brands reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $128.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

FREE traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.93. 349,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,861. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.08 million, a PE ratio of -55.16 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

