Brokerages Anticipate Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will report $1.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.42 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $9.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.55 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $11.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.16. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 605.00% and a negative return on equity of 147.18%. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million.

YMTX opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. Yumanity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $371,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 72,307 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

