Brokerages Expect OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OneSpan’s earnings. OneSpan reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OneSpan.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneSpan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

OneSpan stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.44 million, a P/E ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 0.53.

In other OneSpan news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $247,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,854 shares of company stock worth $2,432,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 21.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in OneSpan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in OneSpan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in OneSpan by 5.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in OneSpan by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

