Brokerages Set Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) PT at $33.83

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVXL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,433,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,085,000 after buying an additional 1,324,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,393,000 after buying an additional 254,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after buying an additional 40,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after buying an additional 36,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $15.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.