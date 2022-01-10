Brokerages Set Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Target Price at $21.00

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGTC traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. 21,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,594. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $74.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.89. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

