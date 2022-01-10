Brokerages Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Target Price at $185.00

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.00.

ASND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,020. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.13. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,097,000 after acquiring an additional 48,461 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.