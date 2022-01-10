Brokerages Set Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) PT at $47.84

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 49,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $402.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $49.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.