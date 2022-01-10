Brokerages Set Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Price Target at $21.56

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

BLND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $37,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,647,000. Greylock 15 GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,261,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,130,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,085,000. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLND stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

