Brokerages Set CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) PT at $205.86

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in CDW by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 20.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 38.5% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in CDW by 5.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 350,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW opened at $198.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.63. CDW has a 12 month low of $130.01 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

