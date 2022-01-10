Brokerages Set Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) PT at $143.43

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,477,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,362,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,908,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,299,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 61.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,029,000 after purchasing an additional 975,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,101,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,167,000 after purchasing an additional 286,417 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAP traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,760. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $169.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.29 and a 200 day moving average of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

