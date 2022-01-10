Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Price Target at $175.92

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of FNV stock traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $129.32. 16,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,040. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.09. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

