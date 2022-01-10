Brokerages Set Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) PT at $66.29

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HASI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HASI traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 574,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,234. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.44%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.