Brokerages Set Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Target Price at $95.17

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.69. The company had a trading volume of 15,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,460. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

