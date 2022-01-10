Brokerages Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT at $74.75

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of MTSI traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.14. 2,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,383. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 134.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.06. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 9,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $769,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $80,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,469 shares of company stock worth $17,634,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,044.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,243 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.7% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

