Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Target Price at $26.17

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 129.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 77,973 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 13.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 9.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after acquiring an additional 346,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 407,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.27 and a beta of 1.17. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

