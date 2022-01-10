Brokerages Set Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Target Price at $54.00

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

SFFYF opened at $52.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.77. Signify has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $64.52.

Signify Company Profile

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.