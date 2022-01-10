Brokerages Set Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Target Price at $45.40

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.44. 14,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.82 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,039,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 82.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 101.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

