Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Short Interest Update

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the November 30th total of 9,750,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

BKD opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.85 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

