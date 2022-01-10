Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,254 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.6% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $34.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $63.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th.

BEPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

