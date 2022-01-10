Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind and solar plants. Brookfield Renewable Corporation is based in New York. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $34.38. 1,177,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,180. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. Brookfield Renewable has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 490.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,781,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,946,000 after buying an additional 1,362,574 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,958,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,162,000 after buying an additional 920,006 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth $16,628,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 871,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after purchasing an additional 335,664 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

