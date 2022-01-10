Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 753.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,108 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $68.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $70.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.30.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

