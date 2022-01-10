BTIG Research Lowers Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Shares of VCRA opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.86 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $79.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $33,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $438,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,886. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,555 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 520,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 501,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 966.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 463,936 shares in the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

