BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). BTRS reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BTRS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

In other news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 34,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 65,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BTRS by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,138,000 after acquiring an additional 269,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 750,255 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after acquiring an additional 694,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 4,019,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,765,000 after acquiring an additional 760,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTRS opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. BTRS has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

