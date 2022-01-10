Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.27 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the company will earn $8.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.39. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.92.

BLDR opened at $78.63 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.