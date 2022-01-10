Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY)’s share price fell 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.62 and last traded at $23.84. 70,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 46,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

BURBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.1458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%.

About Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

