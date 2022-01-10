Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,175.83 ($29.53).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($26.47) to GBX 1,980 ($26.88) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($27.15) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

BRBY stock traded down GBX 41.50 ($0.56) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,745 ($23.69). The stock had a trading volume of 975,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,579. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,846.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,923.56. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,673.50 ($22.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,267 ($30.77). The firm has a market cap of £7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.