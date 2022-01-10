Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,522,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,984,000 after buying an additional 87,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,629,000 after buying an additional 56,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,916,000 after buying an additional 177,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,379,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,952,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 14.8% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,285,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,489,000 after purchasing an additional 165,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $39.84. 8,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,480. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -243.00 and a beta of -0.16.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

