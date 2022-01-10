Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$2.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CXB. Pi Financial decreased their price target on Calibre Mining to C$2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Calibre Mining in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$1.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.73 million and a PE ratio of 4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$2.36.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$99.73 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.