Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $652,000 Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after purchasing an additional 270,815 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,309,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

RMD stock opened at $237.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.14 and its 200-day moving average is $265.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,191 shares of company stock worth $11,789,213 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

