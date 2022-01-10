Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Safehold by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Safehold by 13.9% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.51.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 7,069 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.72 per share, for a total transaction of $499,919.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 288,909 shares of company stock worth $21,437,167 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAFE stock opened at $70.63 on Monday. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.36 and a 52-week high of $95.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61 and a beta of -0.27.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. The business had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

