Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $632,000 Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,819,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,856,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,860,000. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

NYSE:DTM opened at $49.41 on Monday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.