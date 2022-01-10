Camden National Bank Has $603,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Bank of America stock opened at $49.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $406.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

