Camden National Bank Lowers Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Camden National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises approximately 2.1% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RSG opened at $132.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.