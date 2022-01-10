Camden National Bank Sells 176 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Camden National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.18.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Kelly S. King sold 71,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $4,438,449.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $65.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $65.56.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.