Camden National Bank Sells 751 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Camden National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 1.7% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 46.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,381,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,349,000 after acquiring an additional 436,022 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 44,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,003,965,000 after purchasing an additional 172,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $775,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,901 shares of company stock valued at $20,007,114. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $120.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.