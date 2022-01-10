Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$2,891,025.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.82, for a total transaction of C$2,891,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,845,982.83.

Scott Gerald Stauth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Scott Gerald Stauth sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.07, for a total transaction of C$494,665.00.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$59.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$70.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$28.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.40.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNQ. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.71.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.