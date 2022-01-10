Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stock Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,537 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 1.03% of Keros Therapeutics worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KROS. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 20.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 36.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 52.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,420,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $52.80 on Monday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $75.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.63.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). On average, analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,003,296.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.