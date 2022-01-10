Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $7.43 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.53.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.