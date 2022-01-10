Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.07% of Hasbro worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist reduced their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $102.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.44%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

