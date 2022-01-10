Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $6.32 Million Investment in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 151,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter worth $2,942,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 5,619.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 793,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,083,000 after buying an additional 779,493 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 12.7% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 166.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 285,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 178,477 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.37. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.01. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

