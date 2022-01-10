Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 19,047 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,047 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICE opened at $133.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $10,089,007 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

