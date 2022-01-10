Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 7,137 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,318,000 after purchasing an additional 238,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 813,178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 35.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,032,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,553,000 after purchasing an additional 268,939 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 877,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $357,592.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KSU opened at $293.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $190.64 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.12 and its 200 day moving average is $288.28.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.77%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

