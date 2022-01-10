Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 273,640 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 504.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWB opened at $37.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.44. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

