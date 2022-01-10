Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Down 15.8% in December

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CGEMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capgemini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Capgemini alerts:

OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $45.39 on Monday. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.36.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.