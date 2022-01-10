Capital One Financial Comments on Denbury Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denbury in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $343.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on DEN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.34.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $77.67 on Monday. Denbury has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 3.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Denbury by 885.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

