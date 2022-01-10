Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 479,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Capri were worth $23,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Capri by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.64. 44,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,640. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.18.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.74.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

